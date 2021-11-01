Regavim: 'Israel is behaving like a shtetl and not like a sovereign government'

Reacting to recent exposé that increased staffing allocations for “the battle for Area C” were reassigned to other Civil Administration tasks, the Regavim Movement voiced sharp criticism of Defense Minister Gantz and Minister Zeev Elkin.

In the context of negotiations for the formation of the government coalition and demands by Zeev Elkin, a formal decision was reached to establish an “enforcement administration" to combat the Palestinian Arab takeover of open spaces in Judea and Samaria.

Earlier today (Monday), in its response to a formal query submitted by MK Orit Struck, the government revealed that more than half of the allotted staffing hires were reassigned to other Civil Administration departments.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim blasted the government following the revelation.

"The State of Israel is behaving like a shtetl and not like a sovereign government. We are facing a strategic challenge, in which hundreds of thousands of dunams of Israeli land are being taken over by a hostile foreign entity with the help of massive European funding. It is inconceivable that Ganz and Elkin's solution is to approve a paltry number of appointments to meet this challenge and to squander the rest of the allotted personnel hires by assigning them to other tasks and other departments. This is a challenge that requires a multi-faceted response, not some amateurish, shtetl-like gesture."

“Regavim calls upon Ministers Gideon Saar and Zeev Elkin to demand the implementation of the coalition agreement and take proactive steps to halt the Palestinian Authority's takeover of Area C.”