Report: Sudanese PM arrested by military

Unidentified military forces surrounded the home of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday night after arresting four ministers and a member of the ruling Sovereignty Council of Sudan, local media reported.

According to another report, army forces raided the home of Hamdok’s media adviser and arrested him as well.

Sudanese officials later confirmed that military forces have detained at least five senior government officials, according to The Associated Press.

Organizations in the country have reportedly called on citizens to leave their homes and oppose the attempted coup. It was also reported that the telephone and internet services in the country have been disrupted.