Elderly man attacked for no reason: We should love each other

An indictment was filed today (Thursday) against a 34-year-old Holon resident who attacked and seriously injured a 76-year-old man for no reason.

The young man fled the scene and Shalom was taken to Ichilov Hospital for treatment.

From his hospitalization bed in the inpatient ward at Ichilov Hospital, Eliyahu Shalom described how he was on his way to his granddaughter's birthday celebrations and was then attacked by a young man who violently pushed him, knocked him to the sidewalk and caused him to break his femur.

"This is not something that should happen in our country, we should love each other," Shalom said.