In one hour: IDF soldiers complete tractate of Talmud

IDF soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion on Wednesday celebrated the conclusion of the Tractate Brachot in the Babylonian Talmud - which they had completed in one hour.

The learning was part of an initiative by the "Tzalash" association. The word "Tzalash" usually indicates something unusually praiseworthy. Here, the association named itself Tzalash, as an acronym for "Tzava Leshem Shamayim," or "An army for the sake of Heaven."

As part of the initiative, the battalion's soldiers gathered for a joint learning session led by Rabbi Peretz Einhorn, Tzalash's chairman, and after dividing the tractate up amongst themselves, the soldiers completed it within the hour. Following the learning session, they held an emotional celebration.

"The cooperation with the Netzah Yehuda association raises the moral of the soldiers in the army's service, and pushes them to join officers' and command courses," Tzalash said.

Rabbi Einhorn said, "What was exceptionally moving is the story of a soldier who did not touch a gemara (book of Talmud -ed.) for five years, and for the first time, he told us he learned gemara happily, with the entire battalion."