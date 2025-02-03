[קישורים:4:נצח יהודה]

A special ceremony was held at the Netzach Yehuda haredi battalion base, during which the battalion's commander, Lieutenant Colonel Lior Duft, awarded medals of excellence to his soldiers for their performance in military maneuvers in Gaza.



The soldiers excelled in particularly complex missions, exposing terrorist infrastructures, eliminating terrorist squads and leading persistent battles deep in enemy territory. The battalion commander expressed immense pride in their dedicated service during the fighting.





"Their devotion, their dedication to the mission and their faith are the secret strength of the people of Israel," said Rabbi Shaul Avdiel, a rabbi of the Netzach Yehuda organization that supports haredi soldiers in the battalion throughout their service. "They are the emissaries of the public. They take upon themselves the responsibility of defending the people and the Land of Israel," he added."The soldiers' performance proved their high operational capabilities and uncompromising spirit as fighters who combine values, faith, Torah and contribution to their country.""We pray for them every day that they should succeed and return safely," Rabbi Avdiel concluded.