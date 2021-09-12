Bennett travels to monitor escapees' capture without staff to reduce Shabbat desecration

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who traveled on Friday night to monitor up-close the operation to locate the six terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison last week, made the decision at the last minute and left his usual entourage and staff behind to reduce the desecration of the Shabbat.

Four of the six escaped terrorists were captured during the operation in northern Israel late Friday night.

Bennett travelled only with his military secretary and remained in the military headquarters until three in the morning.

Supporters of Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on social media attacked Bennett's decision to travel on Shabbat, claiming that it was an unnecessary desecration of Shabbat and that the prime minister's presence in the military headquarters did not contribute to the search for the terrorists.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) responded: "I understand that there was a discussion about the laws of Shabbat, I understand that the discussion stemmed from those who have not been in the field and never fought, but still the role of prime minister, ministers, commanders is to be there on Shabbat, It's an obligation."

"They must be in these places, to be there even if it violates Shabbat. On Shabbat, it is obligatory for anyone who runs one system or another that deals successfully with life and the security of the State of Israel to be in these places. I am glad that the prime minister took command and came to the military headquarters to monitor the operation closely. This is important."

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana also responded to the attack by Netanyahu's supporters: "To all the detractors, six terrorists who escaped from prison and roam free is a mortal danger. A religious and Shabbat-observant prime minister is not only permitted, but must conduct the campaign on Shabbat or any other day of the year. If he had not acted in this way, it would have been a desecration of G-d's name and a derilection in his role towards the people of Israel and the State of Israel."