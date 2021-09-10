Two terrorists who escaped Gilboa Prison captured

Police from the northern district on Friday evening captured two of the six terrorist prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa Prison at the start of the week.

The two were captured near Nazareth and were detained without resistance. They are currently being interrogated and will be transferred to an Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) facility.

The terrorists who were captured are Yacoub Qadri and Mohammed Ardah of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Ardah is the leader of the squad who planned and led the escape operation.

They were captured after arousing the suspicion of locals who saw them rummaging through garbage cans and looking for food. The two terrorists asked passersby for food but had done so with their faces covered which aroused suspicion.

The locals alerted the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, who rushed to the scene.

The manhunt for the four remaining escapees, including Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, continues.

