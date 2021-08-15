Advisor to Education Minister Shasha-Biton murdered in northern Israeli town of Rameh

Sahar Ismail, the advisor on Arab affairs to Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, was shot to death this morning, Sunday, in the village of Rameh in the Beit Hakerem Valley, which divides the Upper Galilee from the Lower Galilee.

Ismail was an associate of Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and in the past was placed 17th on the New Hope list.

MDA staff who arrived at the murder scene were forced to determine his death on the spot. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and are searching for suspects in the murder.

MDA paramedic Michael Babionishev said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the wounded man suffering from a penetrating injury to his body, unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing. We performed medical tests but he was without signs of life and we had no choice but to determine his death."