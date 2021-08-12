Bennett removes 1,000 houses from approved construction list

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has removed over 1,000 new housing units that have already received the professional approvals from the list of construction plans to be approved next week, Carmel Dangor reported on Kan News.

According to the report, the reason for the removal of the housing units is the opposition of the Biden Administration, which is in its first year, and Bennett wishes to avoid tensions with the US President ahead of their first meeting.

Next week's meeting is the first meeting of the Supreme Planning Council in seven months to approve construction in Judea and Samaria. About 2,200 housing units will be approved at the meeting, but it turned out that the number approved by the professional bodies was a thousand units higher.

In Beit El, 58 housing units will be approved, in Har Bracha 286 housing units, in Kfar Etzion 292, in Karnei Shomron 83, in Givat Zeev 42, in Alon Shvut 105, in Barkan 28 and in Ma'ale Mikhmas 14 housing units will be approved. In addition , approximately 1,315 housing units will be approved, including in Karnei Shomron (27 housing units), Kedumim (377) and Revava (399).

In recent weeks, criticism has been leveled at the government by many elements in the settlement movement, including the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, and the chairman of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani, over the fact that the government does not approve convening the Supreme Planning Council and promoting construction throughout Judea and Samaria.