Rabbi Avraham Dov Auerbach of Tiberias passes away

The city of Tiberias is mourning the passing of its rabbi, Harav Avraham Dov Auerbach ztz”l, who passed away on Monday morning in Poriya hospital. Rabbi Auerbach was 86 years old.

The rabbi had been battling severe illness for the past few years, and on Tisha B’av (the Ninth of Av, when both Temples were destoryed - ed.) of this year, there was a deterioration in his condition and he was admitted to hospital and doctors had no other recourse than to sedate and intubate him. On Monday morning, Rabbi Auerbach’s condition deteriorated still further and doctors battled to save his life – but failed.

The funeral procession is set to commence at four p.m. on Monday, leaving the main synagogue of Tiberias for the local cemetery.

Among those paying his last respects was the Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, who said, “I was greatly distressed to hear the sad news of the loss of the chief rabbi of Tiberias, who was a beacon of spirituality for the north of the country – Rabbi Avraham Dov Auerbach ztz”l. His genius in Torah learning and his fluency in all of the wisdoms of the Torah were known far and wide and his loss will be deeply felt.”

The head of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, said, “On the first day of the month of Elul, the day when multitudes of yeshiva students return to their studies, our great teacher Harav Avraham Dov Auerbach ztz”l has been recalled to the heavenly yeshiva. Rabbi Auerbach’s very essence was Elul [the month of teshuvah — repentance], and he also exemplified love of Torah and awe of Heaven.”

“All his life he aspired to dwell in G-d’s house, and he was also filled with a tremendous love of his fellow Jew, no matter who they were. He was a genius in Torah wisdom and a shining example of how to conduct oneself as an exceptional human being. He was nurtured in the home of his father, the great Torah leader Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach ztz”l, where he developed his phenomenal intellect and his broad base of expertise in all areas of Torah learning.

“I merited to learn under his instruction and I gained so very much from him,” Smotrich added, “and no words can suffice to express what we have lost. There is no one who can replace him. Baruch Dayan Ha’emet (blessed is the true Judge).”