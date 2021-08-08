Meretz MK: Bennett knows coalition will fall if gov't embarks on military confrontation

MK Jida Rinawi Zoabi of the Meretz party said today, Sunday, that her party and the Ra'am party can prevent the government from taking military action when necessary.

"Bennett knows that if the government goes to a military confrontation, the coalition will fall because both Meretz and Ra'am will not agree to such a thing," she said in an interview with the Broadcasting Corporation's "Mikan".

"The presence of Meretz and Ra'am in the coalition limits the sharpness of any military decision. As soon as the government decides on something military, there will be a danger to the coalition."

"This is in the coalition agreements," she stressed. "The government has agreed that it will only deal with economic and civil matters."

MK Rinawi Zoabi compared the Bennett government's response to the Lebanese shooting to a possible response to such a shooting if Benjamin Netanyahu had been prime minister. She said, "If Netanyahu was prime minister, the government's response would be stronger."

"Bennett understands today, and this is my interpretation, that he has lost the right-wing voter and he will not return, so he needs to understand that he is closer to the left," said MK Rinawi Zoabi.