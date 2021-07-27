Final victim of Miami building collapse identified

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

Remains of the last person who was still listed as missing in the collapse of the Miami-area condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Monday, according to Reuters.

This brings the final confirmed death toll in the disaster to 98.

Firefighters officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building this past Friday, though police and forensic specialists continued working to identify human remains.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told The Associated Press that the fire department’s role in recovering remains at the collapsed Surfside condominium has finished.

Last week, a judge ruled that families who suffered losses in the collapse of the building will receive at least $150 million in initial compensation.

The figure includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. Expected proceeds from the sale of where the property once stood is also included.