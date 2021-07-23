Firefighters end search for bodies in Miami building collapse

Firefighters officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building on Friday, though police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told The Associated Press that the fire department’s role in recovering remains at the collapsed Surfside condominium has finished.

The June 24 collapse killed at least 97 people and at least one more person believed missing in the disaster has yet to be identified.

The site in Surfside is empty now, but it remains a challenge for local officials. An engineer hired to help figure out why the building collapsed warned that the site may still not be safe.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that families who suffered losses in the collapse of the building will receive at least $150 million in initial compensation.

The figure includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. Expected proceeds from the sale of where the property once stood is also included.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)