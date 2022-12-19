During the early-morning hours of June 24, 2021, while most residents were asleep, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in Surfside, Fla., partially collapsed, leaving more than 100 residents and guests missing beneath the rubble.

In the hours and days that followed, the world was united in grief for those who perished and galvanized into action for those who might be saved, as desperate search and rescue efforts began.

When the efforts ended on June 26—more than a month later—98 people were declared dead.

At a recent JLI event in Miami honoring the victims and those who were involved in the rescue, I had the honor of speaking to four special people who had never met before and who are now profoundly connected.

Rabbi Zalman Lispker from Chabad of Bel Harbour dedicated so much of himself, together with his father Rabbi Sholom Ber Lispker, to helping the families of those who perished, opening their Chabad House, known as The Shul, to all.

Martin Langesfeld lost his sister and found in Rabbi Zalman a true friend.

Lt. Colonel Golan Vach, who came from Israel, headed the search and rescue team and built a strong friendship with both Martin after he found his sister under the rubbleץ

Mr. Spiegel lost his wife Judith.

These four men were reunited at a special dinner held at the Trump hotel in Miami honoring the victims and Lt. Col. Vach, who literally gave all he could until all victims were found and identified.

This is a strong and beautiful friendship, born in a dramatic moment, but one that will last forever, for each one of them is strongly connected to the other through this tragedy.