Gaza threatens Bennett government

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reports that Palestinian Arab groups have sent a strong message to Israel through mediators, warning it of attempts to cross the "red lines" in its policy toward Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

This message was conveyed in response to the non-transfer of the Qatari grant to the Gaza Strip on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday. Israel has prevented the transfer of the money earmarked for support to needy families, claiming that Hamas is receiving a share of it.

Hamas opposed Israel's proposal to transfer the Qatari grant through food purchase tickets through the UN World Food Program, and also expressed displeasure with the Palestinian Authority's opposition to transferring the money to the Gaza Strip through its banks.

In addition, the newspaper reported that the Ministry of Social Development in Ramallah reduced the allowances from four payments annually to three, due to the financial crisis, cuts in funds by Israel and the delay in EU donations.

Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to pay for electricity in the Strip, build new roads and hospitals, help Hamas cover the salaries of its civil servants and provide monthly stipends to poor families.

However, the recent 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas changed matters, and Jerusalem has not agreed to allow subsidies from Doha into the enclave since then.

The most recent $10 million grant from Qatar entered Gaza at the start of May, before the most recent round of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Following Operation Guardian of the Walls, it was reported that Israel plans to reevaluate the way in which the Qatari money enters Gaza in order to ensure that the funds go to the needy population of the Strip and not into the hands of Hamas.