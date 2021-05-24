Israel to change way Qatari money is transferred to Gaza

Israel is expected to change the way the Qatari money is transferred to the Gaza Strip following Operation Guardian of the Walls. Discussions on the issue have been taking place in recent days at the political level, in order to examine the appropriate mechanisms, out of a desire to strengthen the Palestinian Authority at the expense of Hamas following the operation.

Kan 11 News reported that a discussion on the issue with Defense Minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to be held on Monday, followed by a similar discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Responding to Kan 11 News’ question on the issue, Gantz said during a briefing to reporters that they are "examining how to transfer the Qatari money. We want to offer a better method of transferring the money and for project monitoring. We are currently working on the relevant mechanisms and proposals. We will not go back to what happened before."

Gantz added that "we will pursue a policy that strengthens the Palestinian Authority and integrates all international players, from the United States, through European countries, through the countries of the region, the more ones distant such as the Gulf states and the closer ones like Jordan and Egypt. I think the Palestinian Authority should be given a growing role, be strengthened in Judea and Samaria and be used in the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, amid the discussions in Israel regarding the mechanism for transferring the Qatari money to Gaza, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday night that a planned visit by the Qatari envoy may be postponed. The envoy had planned to visit the Strip this coming Wednesday for ten days. The last Qatari grant entered Gaza before the start of the operation, two and a half weeks ago, and the next one is expected in June.

Qatar has been heavily invested in the Gaza Strip in recent years, funding welfare payments to the enclave with Israel’s blessing.

The Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, several months ago unveiled a plan to lay a natural gas pipeline in Gaza.

Al-Emadi acknowledged in an interview in 2019 that cooperation with Israel is needed in order to improve the situation in Gaza.