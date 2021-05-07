$10 million from Qatar enters Gaza

$10 million from Qatar entered Gaza on Thursday night and will be distributed to 10,000 needy families starting on Friday, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, there was a dilemma in Israel as to whether to postpone the transfer of the money, but it was finally decided not to condition it on the quiet in Gaza being maintained.

The report further said that Egypt has sent messages to Hamas in recent days urging it to maintain the quiet and not be dragged into escalation from the Gaza Strip.

Israel similarly sent a message to the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and other elements indicating that Israel does not intend to violate freedom of worship on the Temple Mount and expects peace to be maintained.

Qatar has been heavily invested in the Gaza Strip in recent years, funding welfare payments to the enclave with Israel’s blessing.

The Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, several months ago unveiled a plan to lay a natural gas pipeline in Gaza.

Al-Emadi acknowledged in an interview in 2019 that cooperation with Israel is needed in order to improve the situation in Gaza.