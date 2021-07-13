Coronavirus Cabinet shortens quarantine to 7 days

The Coronavirus Cabinet, which convened at the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday evening, has decided to shorten the quarantine period to seven days.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the beginning of the debate that for him there are three directives on how to handle and contain the pandemic: not to say what to close but how to open, to prepare as much as possible in advance for future moves to give the public time and not spring surprises on the citizens, and maintaining contact with the people, with an emphasis on business owners, in order to study their needs and adapt the actions of the government to best serve them. According to Bennett, this will increase public trust and reduce pressure and confusion.

The Health Ministry asked the cabinet to bring back the green passport system and to apply it to indoor activities with more than 100 people.

730 new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in Israel in the last day. The number of patients in serious condition is 45,10 of whom are on ventilators. To date, 6,439 patients have died from the virus.