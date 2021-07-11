Israeli delegation departs scene of building collapse disaster

A moving video circulated on social media shows the IDF delegation leaving the scene of the building collapse disaster near Miami.

The residential building in the town of Surfside collapsed on the morning of June 24th. So far, 86 people removed from the building's ruins have been confirmed dead and 11 have been found injured, while 54 are still missing. Dozens of the victims are Jews.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who published the video of the IDF delegation leaving, said: "I would like to thank the members of the delegation from the bottom of my heart for their hard work, and my condolences to our US ally and the families who lost their loved ones."

Colonel (Res.) Golan Wach, commander of the Israeli delegation in Miami, has been documented in recent days holding holy books he found among the rubble.