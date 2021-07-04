Building permits for Judea and Samaria to be approved every 3 months

In a meeting between the leaders Yesha Council and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked last week, Shaked revealed that the status quo in the previous government in Judea and Samaria will remain in the new government and the Supreme Planning Board of the Civil Administration will convene every quarter, Yisrael Hayom reported.

In a statement issued by the Yesha Council after that meeting, it was stated that the chairman of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani, told Minister Shaked: "I trust you and I very much hope that this will be a good government for the settlements. I wish you and all the staff of the office good luck, and we see in you a very good address in the government for all issues related to our authorities and residents. I hope that the issue of building permits will be resolved soon for the future of the region."

It should be noted that the Supreme Planning Administration in the Civil Administration, which is in charge of planning and promoting construction plans in Judea and Samaria, met for the last time on January 17. At that meeting, 792 housing units were approved at various planning stages.