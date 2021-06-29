Delta variant strikes worldwide

The new "Delta" coronavirus variant, also known as the Indian variant, has caused nearly 400,000 deaths in India alone, and sent South Africa into a two-week lockdown, Israel Hayom reported.

As the variant spreads, countries around the world race to complete vaccination campaigns in an effort to prevent their populations from becoming the new India.

In Argentina, where over 90,000 have died of the virus, just 34.9% received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and just 8.6% the second dose.

On Sunday, over 21,000 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Russia, where just 11% of the population has taken the coronavirus vaccine, mostly due due to concerns regarding the vaccine and the government.

Sydney, Australia, saw 128 new cases on Sunday, almost all of them the Delta variant. The rise is the country's first in several months.

In Mexico, Sunday saw 2,000 new diagnoses, and the official estimates are grim.

In response to the emergence of the Delta variant and the rise in the number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed, Israel reinstated masks in enclosed spaces, and urged its teens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.