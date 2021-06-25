Israeli Health Ministry reimposes mask mandate Friday at noon

Just a week and a half after Israel terminated its mask mandate in almost all areas, the Health Ministry announced it is reimposing the requirement to wear face masks in indoor public areas, starting at noon today.

As with the previous mask mandate, the requirement will apply to everyone over the age of seven, unless they suffer from a verified medical condition or have a disability which prevents them from wearing a mask.

Masks will also not be required during indoor exercise activity, when a person is alone indoors, or when two workers are regularly assigned to work alone in a single room.

Along with the requirement to wear masks indoors, the Health Ministry has advised that people attending mass-gatherings also wear masks, even if the gathering is outdoors.

The new mask mandate comes following a series of outbreaks of the coronavirus across Israel, including hundreds of cases of the ‘Delta’ or Indian variant of the virus.