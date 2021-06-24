Kochavi ends visit to US

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ended his visit to the US Thursday after meeting with American defense officials to discuss Israel's concerns over the Biden Administration's intention to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the IDF reported.

"The meetings dealt with common security challenges, including the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s entrenchment in the Middle East, the threat of PGMs from Lebanon & the situation in Judea & Samaria. LTG Kohavi presented the IDF’s achievements and insights from Operation Guardian of Walls," the military stated.

During his visit, Kochavi met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and the heads of the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

.