Israeli champion Omer Goldstein to race in the Tour de France

Israeli champion Omer Goldstein (24) will race for Team Israel Start-Up Nation in the Tour de France.



It will be the first time that the versatile Israeli puncher from the north of Israel will race on the most prominent racing stage in the world, fulfilling what he called, “A dream I had since I was a kid.” He added, “I always imagined myself being there in the front, in a mountain stage breakaway, going for it, not really concerned if they catch me or not, as long as I am going full gas and giving it my all.”



This combative approach to racing is one of the reasons that the team’s pro-management decided that the young Goldstein will be an excellent fit for ISN’s lineup in the Tour this year. “Omer is what I call an ‘offensive rider’,” explained Rik Verbrugghe, ISN’s sports manager.

“He is always ready to jump on a challenge with absolutely no fear. But much beyond that, we selected Omer because he can give the team a lot in the Tour in so many ways. Of course, his main task will be to assist our leader, Mike Woods, but he can be our man in a breakaway and, if the opportunity comes, he can get a great result. And in mid-range mountain stages, he can be there in a selected group going to the finish. Omer has shown significant progress, and he fully deserves our trust in him.”



Indeed, in every stage that he raced this year – from the UAE Tour to the Tour of Catalunya to Dauphine – Goldstein has proved to be one of the most aggressive riders in the ISN lineup. “I love to be part of the game,” explained Omer. “Of course, the Tour de France is the biggest race of all, and the stress in the peloton will be different. But I am confident that I am ready to help the team and have an impact on our quest to support Mike and get a stage win.”



Omer has developed a special bond with the TDF legend, Chris Froome, this season, spending weeks together in altitude training camps and racing alongside each other in a four-stage race. He said he is enthusiastic and proud to race with Froome in the Tour, noting, “I respect him so much, he has been a real mentor. Advising me. Talking to me about the little details that can make a difference. I just love to race and train with Froomey. He is such a great fighter. Never underestimate him. He is on the up and I believe he will surprise in the Tour.”