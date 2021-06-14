Attempt to blockade ZIM-linked ship in Vancouver, Canada port fails

An attempt by anti-Israel activists to blockade an Israeli-linked ship at a Vancouver, Canada port has failed, according to B’nai Brith Canada.

On Tuesday, a gathering of anti-Israel groups marched to the Vancouver Port where they planned on blocking the unloading of cargo from the Northern Julie, a ship sailing under the flag of Germany that was carrying shipments for ZIM.

ZIM is an Israeli international cargo shipping corporation headquartered in Haifa. The company has been instrumental throughout Israel’s history. Today, it is a successful publicly traded corporation.

B’nai Brith was notified of the protest and contacted the Vancouver Port Authority, the RCMP and ZIM so that a fast response to the attempted blockade could be put in place.

Ultimately, the anti-Israel groups were unable to enter the Port, and the Northern Julie was not blockaded. The vessel left for China on Thursday on schedule. It is currently somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

“B’nai Brith remains vigilant and will continue to act decisively against any and all attempts to unfairly isolate the Jewish State,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “It is ironic that the same people who vigorously oppose the blockade of the Gaza Strip – which is ruled by an anti-semitic terrorist group – think it appropriate to blockade a democratic ally of Canada.”

The Vancouver protestors were trying to copy similar recent attempts. In Oakland, California last week anti-Israel protestors blockaded a ZIM-owned ship that was unable to offload its shipment.

Mostyn added, “Our expectation is that Canadian ports will remain open to international shipping, in full compliance with the law.”