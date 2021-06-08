GOP senators deeply concerned about WH move to elevate ties with PA

The Biden’s administration’s push to elevate diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA) is a violation of American law, will undermine the US’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and is a "deeply concerning" move meant to undermine Israel, a group of Republican senators charged.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has began putting in places measures for the beginning of reopening the US consulate general facility in Jerusalem that once handled diplomatic relations with the PA.

The mission was closed in 2019 after the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinian affairs were moved to an office located in the new US embassy.

The Biden administration also reportedly wants to reopen the shuttered Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) mission in Washington DC, which was closed in 2018 after the PLO refused to stop inciting terrorism against Israel.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, a group of 16 Republican senators led by Marco Rubio (R-FL) has warned the White House of repercussions if it goes ahead with reopening both missions. They are also accusing the White House of launching a clandestine campaign to delegitimize the US’s previous move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In a statement, the group called the moves to reopen both missions “deeply concerning.”

They addressed President Biden: “While we are committed to working with you on constructive ways to engage with the Palestinian people, we oppose any efforts by your administration to provide rewards and incentives to the Palestinian leadership or Hamas for their abhorrent support of violence and terrorism, their efforts to press the ICC to illegitimately investigate Israel, and other efforts to circumvent direct negotiations with Israel."

They added, "As long as the Palestinian Authority and Iranian backed Hamas, or other Palestinian terrorist groups, are not held accountable for their actions, the Palestinian people will continue to suffer and there will be no prospects for a long term and peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians. We urge your administration to reconsider these actions and to work with Congress to craft policies that support our ally, Israel, and assist the Palestinian people."