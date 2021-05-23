Lod: Arab students throw stones

This morning, Sunday, students of the Al-Arzi Arab School in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood of Lod threw stones into the kindergarten, Talmud Hatorah (religious elementary school) and Mechina (pre-military academy) complexes.

Locals in Lod claim that the act is a last warning sign for the Israeli police, which continues to ignore terrorism in the streets and approved the opening of school today without increasing security in educational institutions.

In response to the police failure, this morning the parents of the neighborhood chose not to send the children to school until security that would ensure the safety of their children in the classrooms has been arranged .

"Until security is restored to the neighborhood, by dealing with rioters and securing educational institutions, life will not be able to get back on track," the parents noted.

This morning at 10 am, a demonstration of the residents of the neighborhood is planned in front of the Lod Municipality, during which they will demand that the safety of the children and staff be taken care of.