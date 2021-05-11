Amos Gilead: 'Hamas has turned into the one who dictates to us'

Former defense official Major General (Res.) Amos Gilead on Tuesday morning spoke to 103 FM Radio about the recent rocket fire from Gaza and Operation Guardian of the Walls.

"The operational echelon has no choice but to hit Hamas very hard," he said. "It's a provocation which must be answered with a response which may lead to further deterioration. There is a lesson here that we need to understand."

"My question is, where is the diplomatic echelon? All of these processes, at such sensitive times for Jerusalem, it's known that they may drag us into a conflict, and we were dragged into a conflict in which Hamas becomes an enormously powerful force, and they dictate to us."

Regarding whether there is a political connection between the recent security events and what is happening on the ground, Gilead said: "We need to be careful during this period when it comes to baseless accusations."

He added: "It seems to me to be very irresponsible that the diplomatic echelon is not functioning. There are no discussions or advisory meetings, there is no relationship of trust."