Smotrich in Sheikh Jarrah: Giving Mansour Abbas legitimacy led to Jerusalem violence

MKs from the Religious Zionism party toured the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem today (Monday)

Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said: "History repeats itself. Every time the State of Israel negotiates with and surrenders to the Arabs who deny our existence - terrorism, which stems from hope, rages. This is how the Oslo Accords exploded in a wave of terror. So it is today when the supporters of terrorism become the deciding factor and the kingmakers in the State of Israel."

"The legitimacy that is being given right now to [United Arab List leader Mansour] Abbas and the supporters of terrorism is being spilled over onto the citizens of Israel. The citizens of Jerusalem are under siege and it is a shame and a disgrace," he said.

He said, "Whoever gives the terrorists' supporters legitimacy to be part of the Israeli government - it should come as no surprise that the terrorists then raise their heads against the people of Israel."

"Gideon, Naftali Do not throw away the right-wing ideology by joining those who are really inciting the masses and encouraging the insane violence against Jews. Gideon, Zeev, Sharan, Yoaz, Naftali, Ayelet, Matan, Idit, Nir. Do what's good for the State of Israel and stop this disgrace," he concluded.





