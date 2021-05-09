Arab violence continues in Jerusalem, now on Mount Scopus

Violence in Jerusalem continued on Sunday night, with a large number of Arabs rioting on Mount Scopus, near the Hebrew University campus.

Several Jews who were passing by are reported injured. Three sustained head injuries from stones thrown at them, and were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital. Another three were targeted with pepper spray and were treated at the site. Several others were physically attacked, including three police officers who arrived at the scene and used stun grenades to disperse the rioters. The injured police officers were also evacuated for medical treatment.

צילום: חוננו פצועים בהר הצופים

The rioters later moved on to the vicinity of the Beit Orot yeshiva where they caused damage to a number of vehicles belonging to Jews. In addition, they attempted to set fire to a vehicle owned by a student who learns at the yeshiva. Security guards summoned police and fired into the air in order to disperse the rioters.

Attorneys from the Honenu organization are assisting the victims.

A statement from Hebrew University noted that: “In the last hour, violence broke out at the gates to the university at its Mount Scopus campus. Police arrived and took control of the scene. During the violent events, students and staff were instructed to remain inside the buildings in order to ensure their safety. Neither staff members nor students were injured.”

Meanwhile, Israel Police has published its guidelines for Jerusalem Day celebrations in the capital city tomorrow, including the Flag Dance.

Between two p.m. and seven p.m. the following streets and the streets that lead into them will be closed to traffic: Betzalel, King George, Agron. They will reopen as the march progresses.

Between two p.m. and ten p.m. the following streets, as well as the streets that lead into them, will be closed to traffic: Yitzhak Kariv, Shlomo Hamelech, Hativat Yerushalayim, Tzanhanim, Handasah, Haim Bar Lev (southbound).

In addition, service on the Jerusalem Light Rail will be suspended during the Flag Dance at the stations closest to Tzahal Square, in both directions.