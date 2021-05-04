Bill Gates announces he's getting divorced

Billionaire tech innovator and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced Tuesday that they are getting a divorce, ending 27 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a joint statement.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Gates, one of the two founders of Microsoft, currently works as a technical advisor for the company, after previously serving as CEO. He has an estimated net worth of $130 billion, making him the third wealthiest person in the US and fourth richest person in the world.