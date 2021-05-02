Netanyahu vows to 'hit the terrorists hard' following attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would respond with force following a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria Sunday.

Netanyahu wished the victims a swift recovery, while saying he is confident Israeli security forces will bring those responsible to justice.

“I send my wishes for a recovery to the wounded in the cruel shooting attack at Tapuah Junction,” said Netanyahu Sunday evening.

“Our security forces are pursuing the terrorists and I am certain that they will lay their hands on them very soon. We won’t let terrorism raise its head, we will hit our enemies hard.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also spoke out following Sunday’s attack, saying that the IDF “won’t rest” until the terrorists responsible for the attack have been brought to justice.

“I wish a full recovery to the wounded in the shooting attack at the Tapuah Junction, and I pray for their well-being. The IDF and security forces won’t rest until they lay their hands on the terrorists who carried out this attack.”

On Sunday afternoon, three yeshiva students from the town of Itamar in Samaria were shot in a drive-by terrorist shooting attack at Tapuah Junction near the Israeli town of Kfar Tapuah in Samaria, just south of Itamar.

Two of the victims are reportedly in serious condition, while a third is in light condition.