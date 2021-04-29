Three Israelis found to have contracted Indian variant inside Israel

The laboratories of the Ministry of Health have reported the first cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant within Israel, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening.

Three people, out of the 40 verified cases identified so far, have been infected in the country, likely from carriers who returned to Israel from abroad. Out of the cases, 30 have been discovered in recent days. It is still unknown how effective the vaccine is against the Indian variant.

The report said that most of the cases diagnosed so far came from India but also from other countries.

The laboratories of the Ministry of Health continue to sequence the positive tests of those returning from abroad for fear of the presence of various variants and in particular the Indian variant.