Feds raid Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Federal authorities raided the Manhattan apartment of Trump lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani Wednesday as part of a criminal probe into Giuliani's activities in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

The authorities confiscated several electronic devices belonging to Giuliani.

The former mayor faces investigation into whether he illegally lobbied former President Donald Trump on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the reported raid, and a call to Giuliani's cell phone went straight to voice mail.