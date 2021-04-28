Prof. Hezi Levy: 'Approval to vaccinate children expected in early May'

Health Ministry Director General Professor Hezi Levy on Wednesday said that he estimates Israel will be able to vaccinate children under 16 by the end of May.

Speaking to Galatz, Prof. Levy said: "According to discussions with the companies, I assume that we will receive FDA approval to vaccinate children in early May, and that we will begin vaccinating at the end of May."

"We won't lack for vaccines," he promised.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he expected that FDA approval for the vaccination of teenagers ages 12-15 would be granted in April.

However, Wednesday's announcement by Prof. Levy is the first time a date for vaccinating Israelis under the age of 16 has been mentioned.

The FDA has given the vaccine Emergency Use Authorization, but considers it "unapproved," even for those 16 and older.