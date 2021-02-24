Netanyahu: We will vaccinate children before summer vacation

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israel would begin vaccinating children over the age of 12 in the coming months in an interview with Israel Hayom Wednesday.

"We will finish the current vaccines during March or early April. These are vaccines for the adult population. Then the vaccines for children will come. I guess they will be approved during April-May, and we will get these vaccines immediately after that. We are already in touch with the two big companies. I have personal relationships with their CEOs. Either it will be the same vaccine - or a tailored vaccine. There will also be vaccines that are adapted to the various mutations that develop. We are negotiating for tens of millions of vaccines," Netanyahu said.

When asked at what age children can receive the vaccine, the prime minister replied, "At least 12 years old. It should be approved in April. The vaccines will arrive shortly after approval. There is a good chance that during summer vacation the children will be vaccinated. And this Passover - we will all be vaccinated."

Netanyahu made it clear that despite the vaccines, restrictions must still be maintained. "The masks? It will take more time. The children are a quarter of Israel's population. We will have to develop another capability. We live in the age of viruses. I made sure that the State of Israel will be the world leader. Not only by purchasing - for the next vaccine, once a year or once every six months, but also by domestic vaccine production. I talk to the CEOs of the two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, about two essential factories. I want Israel to be a leader in this field as well. To make Israel a necessary link in the global supply chain of vaccines. "