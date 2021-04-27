US lowers travel advisory rating for Israel

The US State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” just days after it had raised it, Reuters reports.

Just last week, the State Department added 119 countries to the 34 countries listed at its highest “Level 4: Do Not Travel” rating, out of about 209 destinations listed.

In addition to Israel, the countries added included the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico and Germany.

The State Department said last week the move to list more countries at Level 4 did not imply a reassessment of current health situations, but rather “an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on (the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) existing epidemiological assessments.”

The State Department and Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.