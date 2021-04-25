Jerusalem Mayor urges calm

In light of the events of the last few days in Jerusalem, the city’s Mayor, Moshe Lion, is calling on all parties to exercise calm and act responsibly.

The Mayor instructed the Jerusalem municipality to continue to do everything in its power and authority to reduce tensions and restore quiet to the city.

Lion’s office stated that the mayor is in close and constant contact with the Jerusalem Police in order to assist it as required in the capital, as well as with the relevant government agencies. On Sunday, Lion will hold a situation assessment with representatives of the city's neighborhoods, from all sectors, and security officials, to jointly discuss the situation and make decisions for implementation.

"In the last two years," he added, "Jerusalem has been an example and role model for coexistence. I intend to do everything I can to keep it that way. And it is possible! We will not allow extremists on either side to deteriorate our city. In the last two years, much has been done to serve all the residents of Jerusalem, in all its sectors and neighborhoods, and the results are impressive. These moves will continue with dedicated programs, budgets, continuous dialogue with the various sectors and will no doubt succeed."

"I am convinced that the responsibility, common sense and goodwill of Jerusalem are what guides each camp, and will lead to continued understanding and a peaceful life together," the mayor concluded.