The Aliyah Covenant: the JOY of the new immigrants

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, raises the issue that the joyful recovery of Israel vindicates the oleh/olah and causes dismay and misery to the Aliyah naysayers.

Minskoff postulates, there is no such thing as a ‘failed Aliyah’.

Aliyah is a mitzvah and mitzvahs do not fail. If a person experiences ‘not making it’ and blames the mitzvah, there is a problem that can be worked through if one is willing to face it head on.

It is strongly encouraged in no uncertain terms to take the chance and make Aliyah and experience how things can work out as HaShem intended.