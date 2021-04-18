Some Israelis hesitant to ditch masks, even after mandate ends

On Sunday, Israel’s outdoor mask mandate expired, giving Israelis the first opportunity in a year to go outside without wearing a mask – even when they’re not engaged in sport or physical activity.

Some Israelis, however, appear hesitant to go outside without face masks, even after Israel’s Health Ministry ruled that there is no justification for requiring the masks outdoors. Indoors, the government’s mask mandate remains in effect.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Jerusalemites about the end of the outdoor mask mandate, and why some of them are continuing to wear their masks outside.

“I’m Tunisian, and I came here from France ten years ago. I really feel fine, like I’m in heaven,” said David, a Tunisian-born immigrant from France who is continuing to wear a mask even outdoors.

In France, he said, “the virus is a real mess. A real pandemic. Here, we’ve enjoyed a real gift from God. I’m so happy.”

Asher, a native Jerusalemite, said he would continue to wear masks both out of habit and to mitigate smells, including from pollution.

“I don’t intend to take off the mask completely. Why? Because there’s smoke and gas in the street and all kinds of other smells in different places. So I prefer to keep the mask on. Not that it is required, but I want to keep it. And we got used to it.”

“The feeling is good, but I’m still skeptical. I’m still careful, especially since I have a daughter who is pregnant, so I don’t want to bring anything home.”

Another Jerusalemite said she would continue to wear her mask out of concern for her pregnant daughter, and because of new mutations of the coronavirus.

“There is a feeling of freedom – the weather is nice and warm and it’s nice to go without a mask, but I’m still careful.”

“There’s another mutation that’s here, right?”

One man said that he has “gotten used to” wearing a mask outside, and that even with the COVID pandemic in decline, masks could help prevent him from getting infected from “the flu, or other diseases.”

“It is better to have a mask, if possible.”





