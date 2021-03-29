Trump's daughter-in-law joins Fox News

Lara Trump on campaign trail with her father-in-law

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, announced Monday that she will be joining Fox News.

"I was so excited to announce this morning that I am officially joining the @FoxNews team! Thank you @ainsleyearhardt, @kilmeade & @SteveDoocy for the warm welcome on @foxandfriends," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Lara Trump is married to Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump. She served as an adviser on the former president's reelection campaign in 2020. She is currently considering a run for the Senate in North Carolina in 2022.

Fox and Friends host Ainsley Earhardt announced on-air Monday morning: "Let's bring in Lara Trump, former senior adviser for the Trump campaign, and we have a big announcement."

"She is a new Fox News contributor. Welcome to the family, Lara," Earhardt said