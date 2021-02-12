'Israel should present a unified front against renewal of the Iran deal'

Ben Caspit talks to former Israeli ambassador to Washington Michael Oren, a long-time expert on Israel-US relations.

Oren speaks about the nomination of Robert Malley as the new American special envoy to Iran, noting that "his appointment to the very sensitive position is not likely to dispel Israeli concerns or ease Israeli anxieties."

His advice to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is for the Israeli political and defense echelons to present a unified front against renewal of the deal.

"We must tell Washington: if you renew the JCPOA, you will be putting Israel and the Middle East on war footing," said Oren.