Wills that don’t work. Trusts that get tangled. Heirs scrambling to figure out who gets what—and when. If you’ve got US investments but live in Israel, your estate plan might be headed for a legal mess without even realizing it.

This episode unpacks the real-world problems that come up when your legal documents aren’t built for cross-border life—and how you can avoid costly, confusing mistakes by getting your financial and legal teams to actually talk to each other.

You’ll learn how to set up your plan so your heirs don’t need a PhD in international law to carry out your wishes—and why a little proactive planning now can save everyone a lot of headaches later.

Key takeaways and action points: