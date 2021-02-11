IDF closes COVID-19 ward at Rambam Health Care Campus

The IDF will close the COVID-19 ward it opened at Rambam Health Care Campus a month ago, Israel Hayom reported.

During the month that the department operated, about 200 civilians were treated there, marking the first time that military doctors treated civilians.

The department reopened in early January last year, having briefly reopened in October. The IDF COVID-19 ward at Rambam was managed and operated by the IDF Medical Corps, which worked side by side with the hospital.

However, the department was based on IDF medical staff from the regular medical corps, placing a large burden on army medical staff.

The decision to close the IDF's COVID-19 ward at Rambam was made, among other things, in light of the decrease in the number of serious patients at Rambam Health Care Campus, and on the assumption that Rambam can take control of the disease if it remains at its current level or even decreases.

The IDF made it clear to the Health Ministry and Rambam that they could reopen the COVID-19 ward at any given moment. They further noted that "a decision on the continued activity of the IDF COVID-19 Department will be made in coming days."