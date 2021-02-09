Sderot Mayor: 'The government isn't managing the crisis, it has no plan'

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, a candidate for the Knesset on the Yamina list, excoriated the government Tuesday morning, accusing Israeli leaders of failing to manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, Davidi explained his decision to leave the Likud recently and join Yamina’s Knesset slate.

“Every citizen of the country saw what happened to me. I’m living in a city that has been in crisis for over 20 years. I’ve seen what a crisis can do to a city and also how to get out of it and turn it into a success story.”

“But when I see millions of children who need help, and when I see businesses shut down and people unemployed, I see a crisis that isn’t being managed. They’re only dealing with the vaccines, but that’s not the whole story. I see Naftali Bennett as the kind of person who is most suited to lead us out of this crisis.”

“I respect Netanyahu, he did great things for the people of Israel, but the time has come to change the leadership.”

“Things aren’t working now, look at the State of Israel.”