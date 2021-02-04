COVID denier begs for help after contracting coronavirus

A prominent 'COVID denier' is now begging for help after contracting the virus, the Behadrei Haredim website reported.

Just a week ago, she released a video denying the virus' existence, writing that "you will see in this video the criminal Bibi [Netanyahu] who escaped his trial and the witch who infected our screens [head of public health services at the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon] Alroy-Preis today in discussions about assessing the unnecessary lockdown."

She stated that "Corona is a virus that can be contained in an adult and young population and the mortality rate does not show an epidemic, neither in Israel nor in the world. Hurray for the unnecessary vaccines and the 2.5 million vaccinated people."

Less than a week later, she posted that she needed "urgent help."

"Since yesterday I have been hospitalized in the corona ward Assaf Harofeh (hospital) I am listed moderate/severe condition," she wrote. "In the meantime my condition is getting worse and the ward doctors are not willing to treat me and are hoping I get over it alone." She added that "from tonight I have been with respiratory support and have high fever, pain and low blood pressure."

Yesterday, Channel 13 News reported that a group of opponents of the coronavirus vaccine on Facebook are scheduling appointments for vaccines and canceling them at the last minute in order to cause as many doses as possible to be thrown out.

On his Twitter account, Marciano shared a correspondence from a Facebook group called 'Say No to the Green Passport'. One of the participants published a post in which she wrote, "If anyone who does not intend to be vaccinated will book an appointment for the vaccine and does not arrive, we will finish the inventory (in the trash) pretty quickly. You just need to say so."

The author received enthusiastic responses. One respondent wrote to her, "I'm in favor of a vaccination party." Another person responded: "I have already booked an appointment at several branches from several different phone numbers."

Another respondent encouraged the writer and noted: "You are a partisan, sister."

Another person concluded, "Everyone who saves one soul from Israel as if he saved a whole world."