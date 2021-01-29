Israeli ambassador: New Delhi explosion was attempted terror attack

Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, told Kan 11 News in an interview on Friday that the explosion that occurred not far from the Israeli embassy in New Delhi earlier in the day was an attempted terrorist attack.

Malka added that several staff members were in the building at the time of the incident. He added that "this is a time of higher vigilance and higher preparedness because of all kinds of events. We remember that embassies and missions have been targeted in the past."

"As emissaries of the state, we know we are targeted by our enemies," Malka said. "We have implemented an emergency procedure, and all missions in India are on high alert."

No one was injured in Friday’s blast, but damage was caused to three vehicles that were parked near the embassy.

According to Kan 11 News, Israeli officials believe that the explosive device was improvised and looked like the work of an amateur, and as such it is unlikely that Iran is behind the incident.

In the wake of the blast, security has been tightened around the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and near the consulate in Mumbai.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, earlier on Friday, in the wake of the explosion.

Jaishankar promised Ashkenazi that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of Israeli embassy personnel and will make every effort to find those involved in the incident and bring them to justice.

In 2012, an explosion hit an Israeli diplomat's car in New Delhi, seriously wounding his wife, Tal Yehoshua-Koren.

