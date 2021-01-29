Lapid: We must not make statements that anger the new US administration

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said on Thursday that Israel did not want the US weapons deal with the United Arab Emirates but accepted it as part of the Abraham Accords.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Lapid criticized the Israeli government for angering the US during the Obama administration and warned it not to do the same with the new Biden administration.

“Public statements that anger the new administration is no way to gain a seat at the table. We lost our seat at the table as a result of an unnecessary conflict with the previous Democrat Administration, this was a mistake,” he said.

Speaking of what he’ll do once he’s prime minister, Lapid said he would redefine the concept of government.

"No more 18 ministers, no more a Minister of Water, no more Alternate Prime Minister, no more Audi A8,” he said.