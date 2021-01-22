UK: 400-person Jewish wedding in Stamford Hill broken up by police

On Thursday, London Police broke up a Jewish wedding party in north London. According to police sources, about 400 people were taking part in the event.

According to a report by BBC, the police found the windows at the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls' School, in Stamford Hill covered when they arrived at the scene and the guests fled when the officers arrived.

"We had no knowledge that the wedding was taking place", a spokesman of the school said in response to the report, "We are absolutely horrified about last night's event and condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

Chief Rabbi of the UK, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, responded to the incident and wrote: "This is a most shameful desecration of all that we hold dear. At a time when we are all making such great sacrifices, it amounts to a brazen abrogation of the responsibility to protect life & such illegal behaviour is abhorred by the overwhelming majority of the Jewish community".

BBC reports that the organizers face a £10,000 fine for breaking lockdown rules.