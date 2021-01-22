7,099 new infections in 24 hours as infection rate falls

A total of 7,099 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues to decline, falling to 8.9% Thursday, from 9.1% Wednesday, 9.2% Tuesday, and 10.2% Monday.

There are currently 82,029 active cases of the virus diagnosed in Israel, including 78,543 cases being treated at home, 1,641 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,845 hospitalized patients.

Of the 1,845 hospitalized patients, 1,128 are in serious or critical condition, including 310 patients on respirators.

The death toll now stands at 4,245, including 27 coronavirus-related fatalities recorded on Thursday.

Thus far, 2,441,379 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with 850,811 having received both doses. That amounts to 27.47% of the population having received the first dose, and 9.57% having received both doses.